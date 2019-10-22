



Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Academic Staff Union of Universities, University of Ibadan chapter on Tuesday said no academic staff was involved in alleged examination malpractices in the varsity’s Distance Learning Centre.The Chairman, ASUU UI, Prof. Deji Omole while reacting to some reports said those arrested by the Department of State Services were non-academic staff in the technical unit of the DLC.Omole lashed out at the Director of Public Communications of the University, who reportedly confirmed the arrest for allegedly misinforming the public.Seven non-academic staff of the DLC of the Institution were picked up by the DSS last week Thursday over their alleged involvement in aiding and abetting examination malpractices and compromising the integrity of examinations.Omole maintained that no academic staff had been fingered or linked to the fraud and no one should drag them into it.The ASUU boss stated that the union was not against the sanctioning of anyone linked to fraud.Apart from the University’s committee, Omole said that ASUU has a standing committee on ethics and standards, which deals with ethical and unethical issues.