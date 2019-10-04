



Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) made a good decision in closing the country’s borders.





Speaking in Abuja during a courtesy visit to Hameed Ali, comptroller-general of NCS, on Thursday, Oshiomhole said the country has been a victim of expired rice despite its huge investment in agriculture.





The APC national chairman said his party is in support of the reforms the NCS is implementing to boost Nigeria’s economy.





“The state must have control over the economy and Nigeria is absolutely right in taking the decision having been victims of expired rice brought in through the porous borders,” he said.





“It is a shame that after spending much to reposition agriculture, we still allow people to import expired rice into our country.





“We are lucky to have a president who told us to consume what we produce in the country in order to grow our economy.





“People are complaining that the prices of food commodities have gone up. Our farmers should make money from their sweat.





“Over the years, farmers got a good harvest, sometimes with right prices but smugglers often crash the prices. NCS is a critical organisation to ensure we do not export prosperity abroad and import poverty to the country.





“Yes, Nigeria is a big brother to other African countries, but the big brother should not be poisoned through the importation of expired rice to the country.





“Buhari’s support base is the masses, the commoners and this policy is for them, that is why we are supporting it.”

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday