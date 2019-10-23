Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday presided over the Federal Executive Council meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.President Muhammadu Buhari is in Sochi, Russia, attending a three-day Russia-Africa Summit holding from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25.Osinbajo had on Sept. 25, presided over the FEC meeting when the President attended the 74th session of UN General Assembly in New York.