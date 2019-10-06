Femi Fani-Kayode has claimed that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is on his way out of the Buhari-led government and three names have been shortlisted for his replacement.
He made the claim via his Twitter handle.
''Despite all his begging and lobbying I have it on good authority that
@ProfOsinbajo is still on his way out. 3 names have been shortlisted as possible replacements. Yemi is as good as gone. He should just pray for a peaceful and scandal-free exit. That is the best he will get'' he wrote
