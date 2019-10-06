 Osinbajo is on his way out of the villa, three names have been shortlisted as his possible replacements- FFK claims | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
1:11 PM 0
Femi Fani-Kayode has claimed that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is on his way out of the Buhari-led government and three names have been shortlisted for his replacement. 

He made the claim via his Twitter handle.


''Despite all his begging and lobbying I have it on good authority that

@ProfOsinbajo  is still on his way out. 3 names have been shortlisted as possible replacements. Yemi is as good as gone. He should just pray for a peaceful and scandal-free exit. That is the best he will get'' he wrote

