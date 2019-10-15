



DanMallam Muhammed, commissioner of police in Edo state, says the residence of Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Benin was not attacked.





On Saturday, hoodlums reportedly attacked the residence of the APC chairman.





Reacting to the incident, Oshiomhole said those behind the attack want war.





But speaking with journalists on Monday, Muhammad said when Oshiomhole came to visit the state, security was provided for him up until the time that he left.

The police commissioner asked those seeking to foment trouble in the state to stay away.





“To the best of my knowledge, no one had access to the house of the national chairman,” he said.





“When he came into the state, we beefed up security around him, from his house to the oba’s palace, from there to the airport before he left for Abuja.





“Let me use this medium to warn trouble makers that Edo state is very peaceful and calm. The state is the most peaceful in the south-south region of Nigeria.





“We will do everything according to the law to ensure that the peace the people of Edo state enjoy is not truncated and any attempt by anyone to cause trouble in the state will be resisted with maximum force.”

