The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa has condemned what it termed as ‘miserable fabrication’ by National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, alleging that the PDP-led government in the state is stockpiling arms to execute the November 16 governorship election.State Chairman of the party Mr Moses Cleopas, said in a statement on Sunday that Oshiomhole and other leaders of APC were making the wild allegations as a decoy to justify a plot to deploy soldiers to rig the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the state.Cleopas said Bayelsans would resist any attempt by the APC to deploy soldiers to rig the gubernatorial election as they did in the last National Assembly election in the state where, it said soldiers killed and maimed innocent people.The party also called on Nigerians to ignore the APC allegations which, according to them, were inspired by the desperation of the party to cause mischief.Cleopas said: “It was absurd and ridiculous for the National Chairman of the ruling party, Oshiomhole and his Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, to make wild allegations about arms stockpile against the PDP when the Bayelsa APC has a sordid reputation that reeks of violence.“Oshiomhole who is making these wild allegations should remember how he hurried ran out of Bayelsa State to avoid being kidnapped by the leaders of APC during their primaries in 2015. “Bayelsans and Nigerians are aware of the fact that the APC is a party of militants and cultists in Bayelsa State with a sickening penchant for violence.The botched attempt to kidnap and behead the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Mr. Kola Okunola, by APC militia in Brass for refusing to rig election in February 2019 showed clearly that the APC’s politics in Bayelsa is anchored on violence.“They colluded with compromised soldiers to kill government house photographer, Mr. Reginald Dei and a PDP Ward leader at Oweikorogha, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, during the presidential and National Assembly elections last February, without any arrest or prosecution because of the pitiable politicization of security in Bayelsa State.“We challenge Oshiomhole to disclose to the well-meaning Nigerian public where the said arms were imported from, who imported them and where they are being kept.“Making wild allegations has been the refrain of APC which is built on lies and propaganda as the APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Nabena Yekini made a similar allegation in February 2019 during the general elections,” he said.