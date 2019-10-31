Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has insisted that former President, Olusegun Obasanjo embarked on foreign trips more than President Muhammadu Buhari.Oshiomhole made the remark while faulting criticisms that have greeted Buhari’s frequent foreign trips lately.Addressing journalists yesterday in Abuja, the APC National Chairman recalled that the late Gani Fawehinmi once calculated the number of days Obasanjo spent in foreign lands during his eight-year tenure as the president.Oshiomohle said: “Saying that President involves in frequent trips is not correct. I remember very well, there is no President in recent Nigeria’s history, since 1999 till now, that travelled out of Nigeria as much as former President, Olusegun Okikiola Aremu Obasanjo did.“If you check through your newspapers and playback some of your electronic coverages, you will find where Gani Fawehinmi of blessed memory took time to calculate the number of days President Obasanjo was out of Nigeria, visiting foreign countries.”Buhari, who recently returned from a three-day trip to Russia departed Nigeria for Riyadh, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, where he will attend the third edition of the Future Investment Initiative, FII.