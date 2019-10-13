Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, yesterday alleged that the launching of the Operation Python Dance and Operation Crocodile Smile military exercise in the South East and South-South is waste of the Nigerian taxpayer’s money, that should have been channelled to more meaningful ventures for the people.IPOB also alleged that the “Nigerian Army wants to use the Operation Python Dance in the South East and the Operation Crocodile Smile in the South-South, respectively to give the world the misleading impression that insecurity is affecting every part of Nigeria and Biafraland when that is not the case.IPOB in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary Emma Powerful warned that it will no longer tolerate the alleged incessant killing of innocent civilians in the South East by the soldiers involved in the Operation Python Dance, military exercise, in the name of fighting crime, which it said does not exist in the South East States.The Biafra agitating group told the Federal Government and the Nigerian Army that killing of innocent civilians in the South East will not make up of for the alleged military failure to deal with insurgency and terrorism ravaging the Northern Nigerian and therefore, asked them to direct the activities of the Operation Python Dance and Operation Crocodile Smile, to fighting the killer herdsmen suspected to be mostly Fulani.”“Operation Python Dance in the South East is a waste of resources by the Nigerian Federal Government and Nigerian Army because peaceful atmospheres exist in the South East States, the Nigerian Army launching of Operation Python Dance in the South East is to give the world the misleading impression that insecurity is affecting every part of Nigeria and Biafraland when that is not the case.“We therefore advice the Lt. Gen.Tukur Buratai, that constant harassment and killing of innocent civilians in the South East will not make up for the military failure to deal with insurgency and terrorism ravaging Northern Nigeria, the Nigerian Army decided to designed Operation Python Dance and Crocodile Smile in the South East and South-South respectively to torment civil society.”“We see the Operations by the Nigerian Army as tactical diversion to cover up the failures of the Nigeria Army in tackling Fulani terrorism, to us the Operation Python Dance in the South East is to aid Fulani terror herdsmen to acquire and consolidate on farmlands forcibly taken from communities in the South East, particularly in Ebonyi State.”IPOB alleged that it is currently engaging a band of terrorist herdsmen in Ebonyi State, and accused the Ebonyi State government of treating the terrorist herdsmen with kid gloves as they continue to enjoy protection and help from both the government of the state and men in uniform who are their brothers posted in the state.