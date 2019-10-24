Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

The victims of last week’s tanker fire disaster have raised the alarm that the financial supports being announced to have been given to them are being diverted.Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday in Onitsha, the leader of the victims, Anthony Okonkwo, said only two persons had visited and given them money.He named the persons as the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, and a beggar whom he identified as Ajebo.He said Ngige gave them N1m while the beggar gave them N3,000.He described media reports that it was the Ochanja market that was gutted by fire as false, adding that it was only two adjoining shops that was affected in Ochanja.“Only two shops were affected in the Ochanja market; while scores of shops were affected in Emodi, Amobi and Zik Avenues,” he added.