



A socio-political organization, Igbo National Council (INC), has called on Anambra state Governor, Willie Obiano to immediately resign from office over his alleged arbitrary negligence and gross ineptitude that has caused the Igbo race a monumental, colossal and irreparable human, political and economic damage.





This followed the fuel tanker explosion that occurred at Upper Iweka, Onitsha in Anambra state on Wednesday, which led many injured and killed.





The Igbo group made this known in a press statement signed by its President, Chilos Godsent and the Publicity Secretary, Victor Bienie Emenike. The statement was obtained on Friday morning in Umuahia, the capital city of Abia state.





According to the Council, “Investigation revealed that the inferno was, as a result of bad spots at upper-Iweka along Onitsha – Owerri road which caused a petrol tanker carrying fuel (PMS) to fall, resulting to outburst of fire that destroyed the entire livelihood of over two hundred thousand Nigerians.

“We note that the said bad spots at upper – Iweka along Onitsha – Owerri road cannot cause Anambra State Government more than two million (N2,000,000.00) to repair.





“We call on the Anambra State House of Assembly to commence an impeachment process against Gov. Willie Obiano if he fails to voluntarily resign before October 23rd, 2019.





“The INC also call on the Commissioner of Police Anambra State Command to immediately arrest and prosecute the Anambra State Commissioner for Works – Engr. Marcel Ejiofor and Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment – Mr. Don Adinuba respectively for willful violation of their oath of office, lies, negligence and ineptitude in the discharge of their duties as Commissioners.





“The Igbo National Council (INC) join all well-meaning Nigerians to commiserate the victims of the Ochanja – Onitsha fire outbreak that resulted to the loss of over five lives including a woman and her child, destruction of over forty residential houses and over five thousand (5000) shops worth over two hundred billion Naira in less than four hours”.

