



At least one person has been killed while five others, including a primary school teacher, have been abducted in fresh attacks on communities in Birnin Gwari local government area of Kaduna state.





A group known as The Birnin Gwari Vanguard for Security and Good Governance disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.





Ibrahim Nagwari, chairman of the group, lamented that in the last three weeks, armed gangs have been attacking communities and motorists across the LGA.





Nagwari identified the teacher as AbdulHafiz Abdullahi, head of Dangamji Primary School, adding that two other individuals were attacked at a filing station.





“Earlier on Wednesday morning, heavily armed bandits, opened fire on vehicles around Polwaya and abducted a bread seller about 10 kilometers from Birnin Gwari (town),” he said.





“The armed bandits struck again on Wednesday near Gayam village and wounded three vigilante and abduct people from vehicles.





“The notorious Unguwar Yako, Kwanan Mahaukaciya and indeed entire Birnin-Gwari-Kaduna highway has been taken over by bandits terrorising and abducting innocent people, especially women and children.





“In the last three weeks, armed bandits had launched a major onslaught against innocent civilians and motorists across the length and breath of Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area.”





He called on the federal and the state governments as well as security agencies to act decisively.





Yakubu Sabo, spokesman of the Kaduna state police command, did not respond to inquiries on the development.





Birnin Gwari is one of the local government areas facing serious security challenges in Kaduna.





Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday