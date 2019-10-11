



Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has reacted to the story making the rounds that President Muhammadu Buhari was set to take a second wife.





In a series of tweets, Omokri mocked the President, saying that he (Buhari) may not survive marrying a new wife.





The rumour emerged from the Aso Rock that Buhari will be getting married in a very quiet ceremony to Sadia Umar Farouq, the current Minister for Humanitarian Affairs Disaster Management on Friday.





This is following the continued absence of the current First Lady, Aisha who has been out of the Presidential Villa since her trip to Saudi Arabia and UK.









However, Reno Omokri believes that it could be true that Buhari is taking a second to replace Aisha.





He tweeted, “2nd wife? Could that be why she [Aisha] has been in England all this time?





“Apparently, the second wife story is true. What can’t be confirmed is the date of the wedding fatiha.





“This man shouldn’t tempt his Creator. He just recovered from serious ill health and now he wants to add another yarinya! Second Term, Second Wife! Baba o! #SecondTermSecondWife





“Apparently, @THISDAYLIVE broke the story this Sunday, but few noticed. I didn’t know he had stamina like this. And he even gave the new yarinya post! I hope I am invited to the wedding Fatiha. A man who just recovered. Pray we don’t hear stories that touch!





“When he said he was ‘working hard’, we thought it was government work. We did not know it was, let us just say extra curricular activities. Ha! Hard worker! Baba I hail o. Remember what happened to your mentor, Abacha? We don’t want stories that touch.





“Queen Esther wants to take the place of Queen Vashti! We just hope that the incoming wife will not do what PEPT could not do o! We did not know that this was what he meant when he said #NextLevel! We pray this ‘hard work’ will not end in a London clinic!





“@PaulKagame is working hard to make Rwanda GREAT and somebody here is working hard to make Nigeria’s population GREATER. And he will he lying to us that he is ‘working hard’ for us.’. No wonder. The man has been unusually excited these days. Bedroom power!”

