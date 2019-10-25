



The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has commiserated with the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, on the death of his mother.





Recall that Kanu announced the death of his mother, Ugoeze Sally Meme Kanu on Sunday morning





He said his mother died on 30th August in Germany after doctors were unable to cure her of a protracted illness and accused the federal government of contributing to the death.





Ohanaeze’s condolence, signed by the President-General, Chief Nnia Nwodo, reads, “Ndigbo sends you and your family our condolences on the loss of your mother, Mrs. Ugoeze Sally Kanu.

“We urge you to take heart and find solace in the teachings of our Lord, which gives all believers the hope that, in the end, all true believers shall unite in everlasting communion in His Kingdom. May her gentle soul rest in peace.”

