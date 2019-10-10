Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

The National Youth Service Corps has said it apprehended about 95 graduates with fake certificates and handed them over to the police for prosecution.The Director-General of the NYSC, Brig Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim, who said this on Wednesday at the 2019 Batch ‘C’ pre-mobilisation workshop in Niger State, claimed some institutions had been including the names of unqualified people on their lists for mobilisation.The DG lamented that the development was threatening the credibility of the NYSC mobilization process, adding that the action had grave implications for the socio-economic development of the country.He said, “It is worrisome to note that some unscrupulous persons still indulge in the sale of degree and HND certificates and statement of results to unqualified persons. It has also been observed that the names of unqualified persons are included on the Senate/Academic Board approved lists uploaded on the NYSC registration portal by some corps-producing institutions.“It is quite unfortunate that some corps-producing institutions are still in the habit of uploading part-time and overage graduates for mobilisation. This is one of the challenges we are out to tackle headlong.“Acts such as the presentation of fake academic credentials and attempts to smuggle names of unqualified persons into the mobilisation lists submitted by some corps- producing institutions are condemnable and will continue to face stiff resistance from the scheme.”According to Ibrahim, the agency will blacklist and expose any institution that continues to include the names of unqualified persons on their lists.He said 65 out of the 95 graduates arrested were from Nigerian universities while 30 others were from other West African universities.He said, “Regarding fraudulent certificates, we have arrested 65 fake graduates from universities in Nigeria, and from other West African universities, we have arrested about 30. We have handed them over to the police for prosecution.”