Veteran actor, Emeka Enyiocha has revealed that nudity is more prevalent in the Nigerian music industry than in Nollywood.Enyiocha speaking in a chat with newsmen stated that the music videos released these days can be compared to soft porn.“Nudity is prevalent in the music industry, not in Nollywood. There is practically no music video you would see today without someone being semi- nude in it. The musicians just do their thing, but I don’t know if there is a way they can cut (reduce) it. For Nollywood, the Censors’ Board is there to regulate what they do. Right now, our music videos can be compared to porn.”Speaking on the growth of Nollywood, he said: “The changes are coming in gradually, and productions are getting better. People are trying to embrace the industry. In every industry, the help of the government and private sector is needed.”