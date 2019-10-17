 ''Not audio money'' - BBNaija's Mercy says as Billionaire businessman Kennedy Okonkwo gifts her 10,000 dollars | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » ''Not audio money'' - BBNaija's Mercy says as Billionaire businessman Kennedy Okonkwo gifts her 10,000 dollars

4:57 PM 0
A+ A-

BBNaija winner, Mercy, was filled with excitement today as billionaire businessman and philanthropist, Kennedy Okonkwo and his wife, Ichechi, gifted her $10,000.

Mercy who shared a video of herself after she received the cash gift from the couple, said the money is not 'Audio money''.


Watch the video below





Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top