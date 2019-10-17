BBNaija winner, Mercy, was filled with excitement today as billionaire businessman and philanthropist, Kennedy Okonkwo and his wife, Ichechi, gifted her $10,000.
Mercy who shared a video of herself after she received the cash gift from the couple, said the money is not 'Audio money''.
Watch the video below
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.