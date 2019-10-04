Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, has said only those who play god will be talking now about grabbing power in 2023 or be printing posters.He also accused the Peoples Democratic Party of pasting his and other stalwarts of the party posters for 2023 presidential campaign in order to cause disaffection in the ruling party.Besides, he accused the PDP and the Coalition of United Political Parties of dragging the judiciary into murky waters of politics because it lost at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal.Oshiomhole spoke in Abuja on Thursday at a reconciliation meeting with aggrieved aspirants and stakeholders from Bayelsa State ahead of the November 16 governorship election.The national chairman accused the opposition PDP of desperate attempts to plant a seed of discord among the leadership of the APC and the presidency.With reference to the 2023 posters of some APC stalwarts sighted in Abuja recently, he said, “Only those who play god can begin to position themselves now for 2023. We believe that these are the handiwork of the PDP who thinks that they can create suspicion within the rank of the APC by nominating for our party who they think or purporting or attempting to print for some elements in our party whether to create complete diversion.“So, I stand here as the National Chairman of the APC not only to deny those posters as they affect me but to deny those posters as they affect any leader of our party because it is not yet time. Even people who may have ambition are aware that this is not the time.“At this point in time, all hands must be on deck to support President Muhammadu Buhari and all our state governors in their respective states to work together unanimously to deliver deliverables for the good of our people in the states and at the federal level. This is not the time to discuss politics, politics cannot be an all round season, the season for politics is over. There is time for politicking and there is time for governance.”Oshiomhole said the development was part of the strategies adopted by the PDP in Dubai to cause distraction and disharmony in the country.At the meeting, Oshiomhole condemned Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State for allegedly using “gutter language” on the APC governorship candidate, David Lyon.He said, “We hear that the people of Bayelsa cannot wait to get rid of the PDP in Bayelsa. When a governor describes one of his own purely on account of his political differences, using name of terrorists and such things like that, then he has missed it already.“And I can understand his fears, if people who go to borrow labels and assume that they are the leaders of the Ijaws and that they are the lions, when they see the real and authentic lion, they are sure to be afraid.“So APC rejects and condemn in strong term the raw language unbecoming of a governor, by a man I otherwise admired. The way he has described our candidate, we will not come to his own level. On this occasion, we will invoke a popular statement made by Michelle Obama at the peak of the last presidential election in US when she said, ‘When they go low, we fly high’. So when Dickson goes low, we will fly high; we will not join him in using gutter language to describe neither his office or his person, or even their candidate who is about to be defeated.”