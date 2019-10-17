



Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has berated the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, Hameed Ali over the closure of the country’s border.





The customs boss had explained that the country’s borders were closed to checkmate three issues, including importation of arms and ammunition, smuggling and human trafficking.





Ali had explained that Nigeria’s borders will remain closed until border countries agree with Nigeria’s terms.





Speaking while on border monitoring tour in Jigawa State, Ali had stated that since the bordering countries wouldn’t help Nigeria in curbing these problems, Nigeria must design a way to protect its citizens.

“If neighbouring countries are making income through taxation of smuggled goods to our country, we will continue to shut down our borders until they agreed and signed all the protocol documents that will allow for the relaxation of the borders,” he had declared.





However, Kanu faulted Ali’s comment, stressing that Nigeria was disrespecting the Economic Community of West African State, ECOWAS, treaty which it’s a signatory to.





In a tweet, the IPOB leader wrote: “Hamid Ali’s declaration (in defence of the border closure) that national security trumps human rights underscores Nigeria’s institutional disrespect for Rule of Law. From breaking its own laws, it’s now breaching its Treaty obligations. As the Zoo turns rogue, Biafra beckons.”

