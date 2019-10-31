



Three witnesses narrated before a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, how former Minister of Interior, Patrick Abba Moro allegedly created an e-recruitment portal to fraudulently collect funds from job applicants.





The witnesses are reportedly Adeniyi Adebayo, the 12th prosecution, Anastasia Daniel-Nwobia, former permanent secretary in the ministry of interior and Felix Alayebami, an ex-director in the same ministry.





Moro was not alone in the trial but with Drexel Tech Nigeria Ltd.





It would be recalled that the suspects have been under prosecution over alleged money laundering and procurement fraud.





EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren said this in a statement in Abuja.





Adebayo, an operative of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, while being cross-examined by counsel of the first defendant, Paul Erokoro, SAN, pointed out that Moro and Drexel Tech Nig. Ltd did not follow the rules of the Procurement Act.





He noted that the contract agreement was done with Drexel Tech Global Ltd but that Drexel Tech Nig. Ltd was used to execute the contract which it did not bid for.





The witness also revealed that the board of Immigrations, Fire Service, Civil Defence, and Prisons was not carried along in the contract award process. This act, according to Adeniyi, constituted an abuse of office on the part of Moro.





But Presiding Justice Nnamdi Dimgba has adjourned the matter to November 25, for the continuation of the cross-examination of the witness.

