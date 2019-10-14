Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted thunderstorms and rains across the country for Monday.NiMet’s weather outlook on Sunday in Abuja predicted partly cloudy to cloudy conditions over the Northern states in the morning hours. It forecast thunderstorms over Maiduguri and Yobe axis in the afternoon/evening hours with day and night temperatures of 28 to 35 degree Celsius and 21 to 24 degree Celsius respectively.“For Central states, cloudy conditions are anticipated with prospect of thunderstorms/rain over Mambila Plateau and Ilorin axis in the morning period. “Later in the day, thunderstorms are expected to prevail over the region with day and night temperatures of 28 to 33 degree Celsius and 17 to 25 respectively,” it said.It envisaged cloudy condition over the Suothern states in the morning with thunderstorms and rains over the entire region later in the day. “Day and Night temperatures are expected to be in the range of 28 to 32 degree Celsius and 21 to 23 degree Celsius respectively,” it said. (NAN)