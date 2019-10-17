



The house of representatives says many Nigerians believe that federal lawmakers have not shown any genuine commitment to the growth of the country.





The lower legislative chamber also said a lot of citizens do not understand their role, adding that this has contributed to the negative image of the legislature.





Benjamin Kalu, spokesman of the house, said this on Wednesday during the inauguration of the committee on media and public affairs in Abuja.





Kalu, who doubles as the chairman of the committee, said the ninth assembly would work to correct the negative image of lawmakers.

“Over the past two decades, the reputation of the Nigerian legislature has been shrouded in controversy, with many citizens skeptical of the role of the Nigerian legislature in national development,” he said.





“Many Nigerians hold the view that the legislature has not shown a significant and genuine commitment to the social, economic and political wellbeing of the country.





“The Nigerian public is consistently inundated with fake news about the renumeration and allowances of legislators and have been conditioned to appraise the national assembly with the same terms of reference as it would, the executive without regard to the distinctive nature of legislative duties under the constitution.





“This undesirable reputation stems from an acute lack of understanding of the workings and role of the legislature in our national development. This much was acknowledged as a major challenge by the 8th House in its legislative agenda and still remains a focal concern for this 9th House.”





Kalu said the current session of the house will promote public good through proper checks and balances among other means.





He said: “We shall advance programs, as well as an environment, that serves to promote public engagement, education, awareness and reorientation including periodic stakeholder roundtables; training and capacity building for members of the committee; alliance and linkages with state houses of assembly, other arms of government, regional parliaments and select international parliaments.”





