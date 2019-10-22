FGN disbursed "$103.64m abacha" to the poor. Wait, where was I? Am not a citizen of this country.. *sigh, another audio story. — Y a k u z a - S u r f e r 🏂 (@UncleAbiodun) October 22, 2019

FG disburses $103.64m Abacha loot to the poor



Pls who has received the money on behalf of the poor?



Who counted this poor people? How many are they?



How much did each poor person receive?



Buhari & the APC should be the chairmen inside Interpol’s nest.



Sitting next to Mompha — 🇳🇬 NEFERTITI - (The beautiful one has come)🇺🇸 (@firstladyship) October 22, 2019

Twitter users on Tuesday asked the Federal Government to identify the poor Nigerians, who benefited from the $103.64m Abacha loot, it claimed to have disbursed.It was earlier reported that the Special Adviser to the President on Social Investments, Mrs Maryam Uwais, said that the Federal Government has been channelling the recovered Abacha loot and the International Development Association /World Bank credit towards programmes and policies designed to address the plight of poor and vulnerable Nigerians.Uwais said that the funds, which were specifically being disbursed to beneficiaries of the National Cash Transfer Programme, a component of the National Social Investment Programme, noted that the gesture was positively changing the fortune of many Nigerians.Since the news broke, Nigerians have been wondering and asking questions about the beneficiaries of the look. While some asked the FG, why they didn’t benefit from the largesse, others asked that the beneficiaries be identified.See reactions: