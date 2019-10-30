



A Nigerian student who was allegedly sexually abused by her lecturers at Federal Polytechnic Nekede, took to Facebook to share some challenges she faced while in school after writing her final paper.





According to Janny Adaeze Ezeh, she had an accident two weeks after she paid institution's acceptance fee for a HND program in 2017. She further revealed that she trained herself in school with money she made as a cashier.





She wrote "I received my admission letter to further my hnd on November2017, I paid my acceptance fee then 2weeks later Nov 30 to enter Dec 1 I had a fatal accident that nearly took my precious life on my way coming back from work, I faced many challenges in school, I met alot of people with different characters, I met fake friends in campus and I was sexually molested by some lecturers, I trained myself in school combining it with my work(cashier at bet9ja) to support myself..... Despite all this challenges I faced my God still showed me mercy despite my sins.









Umunnem help me thank God for the successful 5yrs journey in school

Officially a certified GRADUATE of fedpoly nekede.





God's love is excess in my life

I made my Daddy proud, he's now a father to a graduate.

RIP to my dear mum , your only daughter made it."

































