Nigerian soldiers have killed a suspected kidnapper operating on the Kaduna-Abuja highway.Also, the troops, that are attached to ‘Operation Thunder Strike’ on Wednesday rescued three villagers abducted from their farms at Maro, along the same highway.The Deputy Director, Army Public Relations Officer of the 1 Division of the Nigerian Army, Kaduna, Col. Ezindu Idimah, who said this on Friday, stated that the rescued farmers had since been reunited with their families.He also said during the gun duel between the troops and the bandits, one of the hoodlums was killed while some of them suffered gunshot injuries but escaped into the bush, leaving behind the victims.Idimah said one AK 47 rifle with two 7.62 special ammunition were recovered from the bandits.He said, “Acting on credible information, troops raided the hideout of the bandits where they held the farmers and engaged them in a firefight.“Following this, one bandit was neutralised and others escaped with gunshot wounds leaving behind the victims.“The rescued farmers had since been handed over to their families.”