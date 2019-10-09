 Nigerian man calls out his friend for sleeping with his girlfriend | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » Nigerian man calls out his friend for sleeping with his girlfriend


Nigerian man calls out his friend for sleeping with his girlfriend
A Nigerian man took to Twitter to call out his friend who he accused of sleeping with a lady he introduced to him.

According to him, he got suspicious of the affair after he saw his friend rocking his girlfriend in a video she shared with the caption #lynkupwithjameson.

Upon hacking his girlfriend's phone, he discovered that she has been exchanging nudes and sleeping with his friend way before she got introduced to him.

Read the tweets below;







