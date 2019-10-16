



The Nigerian Union in South Africa (NUSA) says a Nigerian entrepreneur has been killed in the country over an alleged business disagreement with a client.





Sylvester Okonkwo, acting chairman of NUSA in the Kwazulu Natal province, said Ikenna Otugo, the deceased, was killed at Empangeni, in the province, on Tuesday.





Speaking with NAN in a telephone conversation on Wednesday, Okonkwo said the 41-year-old native of Nimo in Njikoka local government area of Anambra state, was stabbed to death by unknown assailants.





He said Otugo had repaired a cellphone for a female client in the area, but that she was not satisfied with the work done by the deceased.

According to the acting chairman, the client brought some men who allegedly stabbed the victim.





“Otugo died on the way to the hospital following the stabbing. We have reported the incident to the police and national secretariat of our union, NUSA,’’ he said.





“His (Otugo’s) body is now in the mortuary awaiting autopsy.’’





Okonkwo said the deceased is survived by a nine-year-old son.





Adetola Olubajo, president of NUSA, confirmed the incident, saying the national secretariat had been informed.





At least 490 Nigerians have fled South Africa over xenophobia attacks.





President Muhammadu Buhari and President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa had met to renew alliance and to seek ways of putting an end to the attacks.









