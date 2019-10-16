A Nigerian doctor and Twitter user has revealed why masturbation which he described as a 'drug that is not made illegal by law' is injurious to the health of men and women.
According to @Dr_Ajabb, the side effects of masturbation is much more than its advantages. He further listed "pleasure" as the only advantage of masturbation.
