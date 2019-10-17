Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

The Federal Government is planning to establish a national register for the poor living in Nigeria.According to the government, the register would aid its plans of lifting millions of poor people out of poverty, as it would know the exact number of poor people in Nigeria.The government had often stated that it plans to lift 100 million poor Nigerians out of poverty in a period of 10 yearsSpeaking during the commemoration of the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, said a unified register for the poor would be out soon.She said, “We are going to have a register. We know there is one that is in existence but we are going to improve on it. Our first step is to have data because without data, we will not be able to achieve what we have set out to achieve. So, a unified social register is coming up very soon.”