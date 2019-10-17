



President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on Wednesday said that Nigeria would need prayers to overcome its current challenges.





Lawan said this when a delegation of the Christian Legislators’ Fellowship of the National Assembly visited him.





According to a statement by his Special Adviser (Media) Ola Awoniyi, he said, “given the situation we are in today, the various challenges that Nigeria and its people face, we even need to pray more.





“Today, we face serious security challenges. Where we have security agencies, which are mandated to ensure that we are secured and protected, if nothing, we should pray for them that they are able to perform well.





“It is not only in empowering them with weapons; the power of God is beyond weapons.





“I’m sure that all people of faith will continue to pray for our security agencies to protect us,” he added





Lawan also stated that as leaders, they had the responsibility to ensure that they provided leadership, to continue to seek the intervention of God in the way and manner that we lead our people.





“We have to do whatever we can to be as truthful, transparent and accountable to our people,” NAN quoted him as saying.

