Chelsea duo of Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori have been called up by England for the 2020 Euro qualifiers.





Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions side will take on the Czech Republic away on October 11, before travelling to Bulgaria three days later.





Abraham and Tomori have had great performances with Chelsea since the start of the 2019/20 English Premier League season.







Abraham has scored eight goals in all competitions including a Champions League goal in Chelsea’s 2-1 win against Lille on Wednesday night.

Nigeria will miss out on the services of the duo should they feature in any of the two Euro 2020 games for the Three Lions.





The 22-year old former Aston Villa loanee had featured for the England senior men’s team in two previous friendly matches while Tomori is just earning his first call-up for the Three Lions.





“His profile as a defender fits with the way international football is. Athleticism is important; he is capable with the ball. We think it’s a good opportunity to have a closer look at him,” said Southgate of Tomori.





Southgate’s list for the Euro 2020 qualifiers





Goalkeepers: Tom Heaton, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope





Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben Chilwell, Joe Gomez, Michael Keane, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Danny Rose, Fikayo Tomori, Kieran Trippier





Midfielders: Ross Barkley, Fabian Delph, Jordan Henderson, James Maddison, Mason Mount, Declan Rice, Harry Winks





Forwards: Tammy Abraham, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling, Callum Wilson

