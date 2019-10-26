Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Nigerian rapper and Chocolate City Chairman, Jude Abaga better known as M.I has stated that Nigeria is in trouble.The revered rapper made this known at a round table discussion on governance and nation building hosted by Chocolate City and civic society organisations, titled: ‘Start the conversation’According to him, the quality of life and poverty level in Nigeria is unacceptable, adding that something has to be done about it.“I just read a report that says 124million Nigerians today don’t have the resources necessary to fend for themselves. This means that for some of us, we are taking care of someone. If this people were left to look out for themselves, they don’t have the resources.“While talking about voting when I was on tour, one of the fans said : ‘M.I we no go vote’ and I asked him why. He said ‘we be yahoo boys, we no go vote’“We are in a bad situation as a country. Don’t be deceived, Nigeria is in trouble. If we those in these room with platforms don’t start thinking together, talking together, listening and coming up with plans together, Nigeria may explode in our faces”Celebrities like Ruggedman, Ushbebe, Kate Henshaw, Bez, Sage Hasson, Waje and others were at the event.On how Ruggedman inspired him M.I said: “I saw Ruggedman’s video on TV and said to myself, I can do it. I came to Lagos, everything starts to go well, I drive my first car and by the way Ruggedman was the first person to inspire me. I was trekking with my babe who broke up with me immediately after”