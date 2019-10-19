



The President of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, has described the agreement reached between labour unions and the Federal Government on the new minimum wage as a victory for Nigerian workers.





The federal government and the labour unions finally sorted out the issues of consequential adjustment for other categories of workers after three days of meeting which ended early today.





Under the agreement reached, the core civil servants on grade level 7 are to get (23.2 per cent) adjustment; grade level 8 (20 per cent); grade level 9 (19 per cent); grade levels 10 to14 (16 per cent); and grade levels 15 to 17, (14 per cent).





However, Wabba said the new salary structure would be beneficial to wokers in the public sector.

In a statement he personally signed, the NLC President also commended all workers and affiliate unions for their support, solidarity and unity of purpose all through the negotiations.





He said: “We want to thank all Nigerian workers and our affiliate unions for their support, solidarity and unity of purpose throughout the difficult negotiations. It is heartwarming that the process was eventually rewarding.





”We must say that, as always, we were disappointed by the antics of those whose interest lies elsewhere than the common goal of protecting and advancing the interest of ordinary Nigerian workers.





“We wish to emphasize that the hard-won salary adjustment will benefit all categories of workers including those in the military and para-military services. Apart from workers, the recent salary increase will also benefit ordinary citizens, especially those in the informal sector as the increase in the available disposable income of workers will translate into a stronger purchasing power for our people.





“This will however only be sustainable if traders and providers of essential services refrain from artificial inflation of the prices of goods and services. It makes more sense to sell more at a stable price than sell little or nothing at inflated prices. Certainly, we have learnt from our past mistakes that inflation of prices with adjustment in salaries is a roulette game in which the downtrodden masses are the victims.





“We also call on government to refrain from introducing counter-productive economic policies and decisions that would erode the recent wage gain achieved by workers. Any further increase in the prices of petroleum products, electricity tariff and personal income taxes would amount to collecting with the left hand what is given to workers with the right hand. The leadership of organized labour will resist such move.





”Arising from our successful negotiation with the Federal Government, it is expected that all employers of labour in the public sector must ensure that all the necessary formalities for a smooth implementation of the negotiated salaries based on the new national minimum wage are carried out with immediate effect.





”While commending state governments that have already commenced implementation of the new national minimum wage, we urge that the implementation should be a product of collective bargaining process in line with ILO Convention 98 on Organizing and Collective Bargaining.





”Furthermore, all employers of labour in the thirty-six states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as well as the Organized Private Sector (OPS) are expected to complete the implementation process of the new national minimum wage and consequential wage adjustment forthwith.





”State Councils of the Nigeria Labour Congress are hereby directed to offer leadership and work harmoniously with the TUC and JNPSNC and all unions to ensure effective implementation of the new national minimum wage and the consequential salary adjustment that must be reached through a process of collective bargaining.”

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday