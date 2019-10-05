Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

It was double migraine for Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi as he bagged a yellow card in Leicester City 2-1 defeat by Liverpool on Saturday.Ndidi who as usual was in action for 90 minutes was handed the yellow card in the 30th minute of the match by referee, Chris Kavanagh.Ndidi was however not the only fox that saw the other side of the referee as teammates Jony Evans and Çağlar Söyüncü were also carded.Liverpool forward and Senegal international Sadio Mane shot Liverpool into the lead in the 40th minute and also set up the added time penalty that was converted by James Milner.Leicester City’s consolation goal was scored in the 80th minute by James Maddison.The pain of losing was not an exclusive for Ndidi on Saturday as compatriot and Everton forward Alex Iwobi equally suffered a lone goal defeat by homers Burnley.Iwobi like Ndidi was also in action for full 90 minute with Everton maintaining lion share of possession which unfortunately could not translate into goals at the Turf Moor.Seventy two minute goal scored by Jeff Hendrick was all Burnley needed to seal victory and put smile on the faces of home fans and record only their second victory in six matches the first one being a 2-0 victory at home over visiting Norwich City last month, while Everton were recording their fourth defeat in six matches.