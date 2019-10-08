Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Security in and around the National Assembly Complex had been tightened ahead of the arrival of President Muhammadu Buhari for the presentation of the 2020 Appropriation Bill.Men of the Department of State Services, Nigerian Police Force, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps and Sergeant-at-arms were present at all entry points to restrict access into the premises.Apart from lawmakers and those accompanying the president, only accredited workers and journalists were allowed in.Banks and other businesses are to close shop today.Details later