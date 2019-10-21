Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

A Federal High Court in Lagos will on Oct. 22 begin the trial of popular Nigerian Musician, Azeez Fashola a.k.a Naira Marley, facing fraud charges.The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had preferred an 11-count charge against the musician bordering on conspiracy, possession of counterfeit cards, and fraud.Also mentioned in the charge is one Yad Isril, who is said to still be at large.The “Am I a Yahoo Boy” musician, was arraigned on May 20 before Justice Nicholas Oweibo but denied the charges. Following a bail application by defence counsel, Mr. Olalekan Ojo, (SAN), the court had granted Fashola bail in the sum of N2 million with sureties in like sum.The trial of the defendant, which was earlier fixed for Monday, has now been shifted to Oct. 22 (tomorrow) as the court did not sit. However, both the defence and prosecution counsel were present and seen in the court’s premises.According to the charge, the defendant allegedly committed the offences on different dates between Nov. 26, 2018, Dec.11, 2018, and May 10.The charge reads that Fashola and his accomplices conspired to use different Access Bank ATM Cards to defraud their victims. It said that the defendant allegedly used Access Card number 5264711020433662 issued to another person, in a bid to obtain fraudulent financial gains.He was said to have possessed these counterfeit credit cards, belonging to different cardholders, with intent to defraud, and which also constituted theft.The offences contravene the provisions of Section 1 23 (1) (b), 27 (1}, 33, 33(9) Cyber Crime (Prohibition) Prevention Act, 2015.