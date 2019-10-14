Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

The Nigerian Air Force fighter jets have blown off a building in Boboshe area of the Sambisa Forest in Borno State, where some Boko Haram terrorists’ commanders were holding a meeting.The NAF aircraft conducted the air interdiction on Sunday after successive days of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance missions confirmed that the building was used as an operational base of the insurgents.According to a release by the NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, the Boko Haram commanders were believed to be planning an attack on troops’ location.The NAF spokesman said, “The Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole decimated the location at Boboshe on the fringes of the Sambisa Forest, being used by Boko Haram terrorists as a meeting venue.“The attack was conducted following successive days of ISR missions, coupled with human intelligence reports, which established that a building within the settlement was being used as a rendezvous by Boko Haram where their commanders assembled to take instructions before launching attacks against our troops and innocent civilians.“Accordingly, the ATF detailed its fighter aircraft to attack the hideout, scoring accurate hits within the designated area leading to the decimation of the target structure. Several terrorists were killed as a result of the strikes.“The NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its efforts to completely destroy all remnants of the terrorists in the North-East.”