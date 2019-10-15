 N24 bn Loot: Maina starts snitching, exposes several top politicians, civil servants | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » N24 bn Loot: Maina starts snitching, exposes several top politicians, civil servants

Former chairman of the Pension Reforms Task Team, Faisal Abdulrasheed Maina has began to reveal the names of those who partook inside the N24 billion loot to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The embattled former civil servant, according to Vanguard, has already started dropping names to law enforcement officials.

Vanguard reports

According to documents at the disposal of the EFCC, which Maina signed off as approved expenditures and receipts for overseas and local trips by the Pension Reforms Task Team, no fewer than 200 top federal government officials were captured as ‘beneficiaries’ of travelling allowances for trips they did not embark on.

According to the documents, which the embattled official wants to rely on as his evidence of utilizing the huge cash of N24 billion released in 2011 to his team, a former Inspector General of Police, Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, NIA, a Permanent Secretary in the Presidency, a controversial Head of Service of the Federation, Director of Budget of the Federation, two ex-chairmen of the EFCC and ICPC and hordes of officials have been listed along with their bank details and the amount collected by each for phantom biometric trips.

It was learned that Maina was ready to defend the expenditure by calling some or most of the beneficiaries as his witnesses although he has reportedly denied many of the payments and ownership of most of the houses traced to him.





Latest Nigerian News
