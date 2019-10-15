



Former chairman of the Pension Reforms Task Team, Faisal Abdulrasheed Maina has began to reveal the names of those who partook inside the N24 billion loot to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).





The embattled former civil servant, according to Vanguard, has already started dropping names to law enforcement officials.





Vanguard reports





According to documents at the disposal of the EFCC, which Maina signed off as approved expenditures and receipts for overseas and local trips by the Pension Reforms Task Team, no fewer than 200 top federal government officials were captured as ‘beneficiaries’ of travelling allowances for trips they did not embark on.









It was learned that Maina was ready to defend the expenditure by calling some or most of the beneficiaries as his witnesses although he has reportedly denied many of the payments and ownership of most of the houses traced to him.





