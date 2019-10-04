



Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo state, says he deserves a second term in order to continue his “developmental strides”.





Speaking on Thursday when he received members of the Benin Unity League at government house, Benin, Obaseki said for him, second term is non-negotiable”.





“I have said it clearly and I told my cabinet yesterday that second term for me is non-negotiable. I am demanding it because I deserve it and I think I have earned it. We need to have it so we can continue what we are doing today,” he said.





He said no individual can determine who will become governor, adding that only God and the people can make the decision.

“I want to assure you that, this is a fight that we will prevail. We will fight and succeed. If anybody thinks I will back out, he must be day-dreaming because it is not my fight, it is about fight for the right thing and cause,” he said.





“I am not going to back off because I know victory is sure.”





Obaseki said nobody had accused him of implementing a wrong policy, adding that the accusations had been on but not focusing on stomach infrastructure.





The governor commended the league for understanding where the challenges were coming from and “supporting the truth”.





Earlier, Gregory Osa, president of the league, said the socio-cultural and non-political group, established in 1983, comprise notable Benin professionals.





Osa said the visit was to join other Edo sons and daughters to say no to the mischief in some quarters to prematurely pull the governor out of office, noting that the move was borne out of selfish motive.





“You are providing enabling environment to make Edo an industrial hub. We are particularly interested by your push to develop the Benin River Port and make Benin Airport an international Airport. You will not only win the battle, you will win the war,” he said.





There were reports that Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is opposed to the reelection of Obaseki.





But Oshiomhole, who admitted that there was a rift between them, has denied plotting to stop the man whom he assisted to succeed him.





Oshiomhole was a two-term governor of Edo.













Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday