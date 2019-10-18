 Musiliu Haruna Ishola, Praiz, Chinko Ekun, others excite fans on Felabration Day 4 | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Musiliu Haruna Ishola, Praiz, Chinko Ekun, others excite fans on Felabration Day 4

Felabration, an annual music festival, organised to celebrate the life and music of Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, Afrobeats maestro, is in full swing.

The 2019 edition of the event, which began on October 14th, will end on October 20th.

Fans have been entertained by various artistes and activities at the New Afrika Shrine, where the event is holding.


Thursday was another unforgettable moment as Musiliu Haruna Ishola, Praiz, Chinko Ekun and others entertained the Afrobeat enthusiasts.



