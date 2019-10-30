Super Eagles’ coach Gernot Rohr has revealed his squad for next month’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against the Benin Republic and Lesotho.





Captain Ahmed Musa is making a return from injury after he missed the recent friendly against five-time world champions Brazil in Singapore and midfielder Ramon Azeez has been retained.





Goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi is called for the first time since the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt this year summer – first choice Francis Uzoho is out for several months after his horrific injury against Brazil – and defender Kenneth Omeruo is also back, while there is another opportunity for midfielder Mikel Agu to justify his place in the team.





France-based utility player Samuel Kalu returns after missing the prestige friendly game against Brazil. Stoke City’s Oghenekaro Etebo is on standby as a result of his injury and is being monitored.

Nigeria, who won bronze in Egypt will open their campaign for a place in Cameroon 2021 against the Squirrels of Benin Republic at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo on Wednesday, 13th November. When that is done, the team will travel to Maseru to play the Crocodiles of Lesotho on Sunday, 17th November.





23 EAGLES TO BATTLE BENIN REPUBLIC & LESOTHO





Goalkeepers: Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa); Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Heartland FC); Maduka Okoye (Fortuna Dusseldorf, Germany)





Defenders: Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Abdullahi Shehu (Bursaspor FC, Turkey); Chidozie Awaziem (CD Leganes, Spain); William Ekong (Udinese FC, Italy); Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy); Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn 07, Germany); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Bryan Idowu (Lokomotiv Moscow, Russia)





Midfielders: Alexander Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Mikel Agu (Vitoria Guimaraes, Portugal); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Ramon Azeez (Granada FC, Spain)





Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Al Nassr, Saudi Arabia); Victor Osimhen (Lille OSC, France); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain); Paul Onuachu (KRC Genk, Belgium); Emmanuel Dennis (Club Brugge, Belgium); Samuel Kalu (Girondins Bordeaux, France);





Standby: Leon Balogun (Brighton & Hove Albion, England); Peter Olayinka (SK Slavia Prague, Czech Republic); Oghenekaro Etebo (Stoke City, England)





