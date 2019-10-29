Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Mr Eazi and his girlfriend Temi Otedola are in the news and as usual it’s on the basis of their love affair.Temi had taken to her Instagram page on Monday, October 28, 2019, where she shared a post about the surprise gift she gave her boyfriend and music star, Mr Eazi.“On our second date ever (17th February 2017) you made me watch youtube videos of Andrea Bocelli singing for like 2 hours lol and said if you could see anyone live in concert it would be him. Well, almost 3 years later I managed to surprise you with tickets to his show,” she wrote.An excited Eazi took to her Instagram comment section where he professed his undying love for her.“Haha, I remember I was so sick about to go on tour & I played Andrea nonstop!! Lol!! Thank You so much, my love! For an unforgettable experience!!! U don finish me!! ,” he wrote.Recall that the music star took to his Instagram page on Friday, August 9, 2019, where he shared a photo of Temi and himself as they enjoy their vacation on the beautiful island.“Waka JeJe inside Life! Pause, Appreciate, Give Thanks @emilynnrose,” he captioned the photo. Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola have been in a very beautiful and envious relationship for over two years.