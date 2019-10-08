



The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has described the BBC ‘Sex for Grades’ documentary on Nigerian lecturers as a ‘moment of reckoning’.





UNILAG lecturer, Boniface Igbeneghu, a former sub-dean of Faculty of Art and head pastor of local Foursquare Gospel Church was caught on camera in BBC ‘Sex for Grades’ documentary allegedly demanding sex from a lady “seeking admission.”





His advances were captured in a 13-minute video by BBC Africa, courtesy of an undercover journalist, Kiki Mordi, who disguised as a 17-year-old admission seeker.





Condemning the act, Gbajabiamila said those lecturers denied victimized students “their sense of self worth and left them with psychological wounds”





Gbajabiamila wrote: “The revelations in the BBC #SexForGrades documentary brings to the fore despicable practices that have victimised too many young people, denied them their sense of self worth and left them with psychological wounds that often never heal.





“These revelations call for a moment of reckoning, not only for those lecturers whose abuse of their position and the trust of their students has been caught on tape, but those who are still hiding in the shadows.”





Meanwhile, Foursquare Gospel church has asked Dr. Boniface to step down following sexual harassment case.

