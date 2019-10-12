Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Miss Nyekachi Douglas has emerged as winner of the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) 2019 contest held at the Gabriel Okara Cultural Centre in Bayelsa on Friday.Miss Nyekachi defeated 36 other contestants to become the most beautiful girl in Nigeria.Nyekachi Douglas is to get a brand new car as the winner.She will also represent Nigeria at the Miss World 2019 pageantry which will be held on December 14th, at the ExCeL London in London.This year’s being the 32nd edition, was themed as “Every Woman.”The MBGN pageant, which began in 1983, was originally called ‘Miss Universe Nigeria’. It gained attention after it changed its name to ‘Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria’ in 1986.