



South Korean Justice Minister, Cho Kuk, on Monday resigned over an escalating corruption scandal barely a month after being appointed.





Dpa reports that the opposition had accused him of misconduct as his family was being investigated on allegations of questionable financial transactions.





Kuk, 54, said in a statement that he would resign and not be a burden to President Moon Jae-In who had appointed him in September. Jae-In accepted his resignation.





Jae-In, however, apologised for causing national discord over Kuk’s appointment.









Kuk’s family was being investigated on suspicion of investing in a holding company suspected of involvement in market manipulation and illegal transactions.

