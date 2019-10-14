South Korean Justice Minister, Cho Kuk, on Monday resigned over an escalating corruption scandal barely a month after being appointed.
Dpa reports that the opposition had accused him of misconduct as his family was being investigated on allegations of questionable financial transactions.
Kuk, 54, said in a statement that he would resign and not be a burden to President Moon Jae-In who had appointed him in September. Jae-In accepted his resignation.
Jae-In, however, apologised for causing national discord over Kuk’s appointment.
Kuk’s family was being investigated on suspicion of investing in a holding company suspected of involvement in market manipulation and illegal transactions.
