



Labour leaders have given the President Muhammadu Buhari led government ultimatum to conclude negotiations on consequential adjustment of salaries of workers between grade 7 and 14.





They also rejected the Presidential Committee set up to further deliberate on the issue.





This was outcome of a meeting that had in attendance leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Abuja on Wednesday.





The unions said the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council must complete its assignment within one week.





A joint statement after the meeting insisted on “29% and not 11% increment to workers on grades 7 to 14 and the 6.5 % for those between 15 and 17 will subsist.”





“We may not guarantee industrial peace and harmony in the country if our demands are not met at the close of work on Wednesday, 16 October”, it added.

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday