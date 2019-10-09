Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Preparatory to the looming strike action over the non-implementation of the new national minimum wage with its consequential adjustment, Labour will commence serious mobilization of its members and workers on Wednesday.Already, the leading union under the Trade Union Side (TUS) of the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council (JNPSNC), the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) has summoned all its unit chairmen, Secretaries and Treasurers in the Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs), to an emergency meeting in Abuja to commence “serious mobilization.”The ASCSN has also sent a circular titled: “Mobilization for nation-wide strike,” to all its states secretaries, directing them to “liaise with the Joint Council, the TUC, and the NLC officials on your state of coverage to start serious mobilisation to ensure that the strike is successful,” if the government eventually allowed it to commence.The organised labour resolved to commence this mobilisation, as the Federal Government, has also moved swiftly to summoned the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Council (TUC), the JNPSNC and the ASCSN to a crucial meeting by 11 a.m on Wednesday.The meeting, which was called at the instance of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, was initially scheduled for Tuesday but was shifted till 11 a.m on Wednesday at the instance of ASCSN leadership.