



A man, who searched for a job for six years before getting one, has died in an autocrash one day before he was due to receive his first salary.





Sylvanus Okpanachi reportedly graduated from a tertiary institution in 2013 and couldn't find a job. He hunted for a job for six years before he finally got employed this year. He was due to receive his very first salary on Monday, October 22. Unfortunately, he was killed in a road accident on Sunday, October 20.

A friend who saw him last Friday, two days before his death, shared the story. He told of their last encounter and the last words Mr Okpanachi said to him.





Read the heartbreaking tale below.





