 Man narrates how his landlord's 15-year-old daughter got pregnant for her 35-year-old cousin
» » Man narrates how his landlord's 15-year-old daughter got pregnant for her 35-year-old cousin

3:49 PM 0
A Twitter user took to the platform to narrate how his landlord's 15-year-old cousin got pregnant for her 35-year-old cousin.



According to @GospelJosiah, the incestous affair between his landlord's daughter and her 35-year-old cousin who was deported from the United States, began after her father allowed her and her siblings visit him during holidays and weekends just to give him a sense of family and encourage him to get married and have children too.

