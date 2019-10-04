Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

The United Kingdom Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration would not spare anyone engaged in corrupt practices, no matter how highly placed.Mr Ade Omole, leader of the chapter, who said this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja, was reacting to the recent arrest of Abdul-Rashid Maina, former Chairman Pension Reform Task Force.He said Maina’s arrest had reconfirmed the stance of Buhari’s administration to the crucial battle against corruption in the country.“President Buhari has shown character, and has displayed leadership; the re-arrest of Maina is an affirmation to this.“The APC administration has made its stance known to Nigerians, and as we can see, President Buhari has not changed, the fight against corruption in the country is no respecter of individuals.“I can assure you, more of the hard rock will continue to fall on corrupt individuals in the country,” Omole said.Mr Jacob Ogunseye, the chapter’s Public Relations Secretary, also praised Buhari for the intervention in the xenophobic attack on Nigerians in South Africa.He said Buhari’s decision to honour the invitation of his South African counterpart, Mr Cyril Ramaphosa, was the best option to address the situation.He expressed optimism that the visit would enhance bilateral relations between the two Africa’s strongest economies.NAN reports that Maina was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Department of State Services (DSS) following corruption charges.According to the DSS, the arrest which was carried out at the Pennsylvania Avenue Hotel, Utako, Abuja followed a request by the EFCC to assist in the apprehension of the suspect.A statement issued by Mr Peter Afunanya, DSS Public Relations Officer, said Maina was arrested in company of his 20 years old son, Faisal Abdulrasheed-Maina, a final year Telecoms Engineering student of Canadian University of Dubai.The statement said Maina’s son even pulled a pistol against the security agents involved in the operation, but was disarmed and arrested.The statement said items recovered from the suspects included a pistol with live ammunition, a bullet proof Range Rover SUV, a BMW Saloon car, foreign currencies, a phantom seven drone and sensitive documents.