



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has issued a strong warning to the Chairman of Presidential Advisory Committee on Corruption, Prof. Itse Sagay, to stop blaming leaders of 8th National Assembly for failures encountered in last administration.





The party in a statement on Friday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, told Sagay to leave Saraki alone and rather summon courage to tell President Buhari that corruption resides in the Presidential Villa, adding that many alleged corruption issues, which fall directly on the shoulders of the Buhari Presidency were yet to be addressed.





The PDP asked Prof. Sagay to clear his conscience by using his position to ask President Buhari to answer Nigerians on the “alleged siphoning of N9 trillion oil money through shady contracts, under his watch, as detailed in the leaked NNPC memo.”





The statement read in part: “The Party asked Prof. Sagay to leave the former President of the Senate, Senator Bukola Saraki and then House of Representatives Speaker, Hon Yakubu Dogara, alone and accept “the fact that the Buhari Presidency cannot fight corruption because it swims in ocean of corruption.

“The party further advised that Prof. Sagay could take a face-saving measure by demanding an investigation into the alleged corruption in the handling of the alleged N1.4 trillion oil subsidy involving the cabal in the Presidency and certain All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders, in addition to the reported stealing of over N1.1 trillion worth of crude under Mr. President’s watch.





“It is strange to many Nigerians that Prof. Sagay, as the Chairman of the anti-corruption committee, could not summon the boldness to ask President Buhari to order an investigation into allegations by the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, that the N500bn meant for Social Investment Program was diverted to private purses.





“Prof. Sagay and President Buhari had been mute over the recent arrest of President Buhari’s confidant, Nasir Banu in the United Kingdom for alleged passport scam and money laundering, while allegedly ferrying stolen money to persons said to be close to the Buhari Presidency.





“Prof. Sagay is yet to speak out on the recent arrest of a scammer, Abdulrauf Illyasu, who operates from within the Presidential Villa, and never said anything about the arrest of former aide to the First Lady as well as one Amina Mohammed, who allegedly openly confessed to fronting for persons close to the President for serial fraud, contract scams and looting of public resources.





